Gov. Stitt, 8 other GOP governors receive border crisis security briefing in Texas

Gov. Kevin Stitt and eight other Republican governors received a briefing from Texas officials Wednesday about how the border crisis "has impacted the use, trafficking and distribution of illicit drugs in Oklahoma," according to a news release from Stitt's office.

The briefing, led by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, was a reaction to President Joe Biden's "lack of response" to a Sept. 20 letter Stitt and 25 other Republican governors sent to Biden requesting a meeting within 15 days to discuss the situation at the border.

Following the briefing, Stitt toured part of the U.S.-Mexico border by boat on the Rio Grande.

“The crisis that President Biden created at our southern border is unbelievable," Stitt said. "In Oklahoma, we have seen an increase in the trafficking of illicit drugs, namely methamphetamine and fentanyl, which are being smuggled across our southern border from Mexico. Most methamphetamine available in our state is produced in Mexico and fentanyl-related deaths are up over 150% over the last year.”