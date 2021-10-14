Gov. Kevin Stitt's border trip cost state $12,199 for charter flight to, from Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma taxpayers will foot the bill for Gov. Kevin Stitt's charter flight to Texas last week to join Republican governors for a news conference to criticize President Joe Biden's immigration and border policies.
Gallery: Tour the Oklahoma governor's mansion with $2 million renovation nearly done
The facility suffered from flooding, electrical, structural and plumbing problems. First lady Sarah Stitt oversaw the effort. The last renovation was done in 1995 under Gov. Frank Keating.
Gov Mansion
The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …
The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …
View of the Capital from the Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Staicase with past governors names a the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the…
The State Capitol can be seen from the Governor's Mansion.
