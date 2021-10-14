 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Kevin Stitt's border trip cost state $12,199 for charter flight to, from Texas
0 Comments

Gov. Kevin Stitt's border trip cost state $12,199 for charter flight to, from Texas

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma taxpayers will foot the bill for Gov. Kevin Stitt's charter flight to Texas last week to join Republican governors for a news conference to criticize President Joe Biden's immigration and border policies.

Read this story online at oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

First Lady Sarah Stitt gives a tour of the Governor's Mansion

Gallery: Tour the Oklahoma governor's mansion with $2 million renovation nearly done

The facility suffered from flooding, electrical, structural and plumbing problems. First lady Sarah Stitt oversaw the effort. The last renovation was done in 1995 under Gov. Frank Keating.

Click here to read more.

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

First Lady Sarah Stitt gives a tour of the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of t…

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

First Lady Sarah Stitt gives a tour of the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of t…

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

View of the Capital from the Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

Staicase with past governors names a the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the…

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

First Lady Sarah Stitt gives a tour of the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of t…

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The State Capitol can be seen from the  Governor's Mansion.

Last chance offer: $1 for six months

Last chance offer: $1 for six months

  • Updated
  • 0

Get a six-month digital-only subscription for $1. Subscribe today in less than a  minute: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe

HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES

  • Updated
  • 0
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Radio City Rockettes rehearse for live Christmas show

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rally for Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer targets other Republicans
Politics

Rally for Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer targets other Republicans

  • Updated

Loyalty to former President Donald Trump, insistence that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and must be overturned, and a conviction that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a scam or a fraud or made way too much of were common themes throughout the evening at a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News