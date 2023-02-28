OKLAHOMA CITY — State officials will conduct a review of government vehicles, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday.

The review could pave the way for Oklahoma to pare down the number of vehicles in the state's fleet.

Oklahoma has 10,800 vehicles in its fleet. Of those, 7,955 are considered underutilized because they are driven less than 12,000 miles per year, according to a news release from Stitt's office.

"We're always looking for ways to make government more efficient while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars," Stitt said in the release. "This initiative will cut down on unnecessary resources and hold our agencies to even higher standards."

John Suter, the state's chief operating officer, said his office will work with state agencies to find "efficiencies" within the fleet.

Three years ago, Stitt signed an executive order requiring all state agency heads to submit to his administration details about the make, model, year and mileage of most government vehicles.

It's unclear how this review is different from what the governor called for in 2020. Stitt's office did not respond to a question seeking more information on that point.