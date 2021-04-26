Gov. Kevin Stitt signs three bills making it more difficult to obtain an abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed three bills that make it more difficult to obtain an abortion.

Stitt said he was fulfilling his promise to sign all pro-life legislation.

“We now have three more laws protecting the lives of the unborn,” Stitt said on social media.

House Bill 1102 adds abortion to the list of unprofessional conduct for physicians, except in limited circumstances, such as to prevent the death of the mother.

The measure calls for the suspension of a medical license for one year.

House Bill 2441 bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

House Bill 1904 requires that abortions be only performed by board certified OB-GYNs.

Courts have tossed out a number of Oklahoma laws designed to make it more difficult to obtain an abortion.

Stitt also signed House Bill 2648 that prevents the government from closing places of worship during emergencies.

Stitt also signed Senate Bill 631 that makes Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state.