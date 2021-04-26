 Skip to main content
Gov. Kevin Stitt signs three bills making it more difficult to obtain an abortion
  • Updated
042421-tul-nws-stitt-kevin (copy)

Stitt

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed three bills that make it more difficult to obtain an abortion.

Stitt said he was fulfilling his promise to sign all pro-life legislation.

“We now have three more laws protecting the lives of the unborn,” Stitt said on social media.

House Bill 1102 adds abortion to the list of unprofessional conduct for physicians, except in limited circumstances, such as to prevent the death of the mother.

The measure calls for the suspension of a medical license for one year.

House Bill 2441 bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

House Bill 1904 requires that abortions be only performed by board certified OB-GYNs.

Courts have tossed out a number of Oklahoma laws designed to make it more difficult to obtain an abortion.

Stitt also signed House Bill 2648 that prevents the government from closing places of worship during emergencies.

Stitt also signed Senate Bill 631 that makes Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state.

Stitt is also expected to sign House Bill 1146, dubbed the Civil Service Modernization Act. It would eliminate the Oklahoma Merit Protection Commission and the classified system for state employees. ​

HB 2441 — a so-called “fetal heartbeat” law — by Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, would outlaw aborting fetuses once “cardiac activity” is detected. Rep. Russ spoke in favor on March 9.

