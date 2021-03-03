Gov. Kevin Stitt praises Texas governor for lifting mask mandate, business restrictions

In an opinion column in conservative news outlet The Daily Caller, Stitt said “statewide mask mandates have done little to flatten the curve,” even though a study from Oklahoma’s state epidemiologist showed COVID-19 transmission decreased in localities with mask mandates .

“Despite constant criticism from the media and the left, I never once entertained a mask mandate here in Oklahoma. I always trusted Oklahomans to do the right thing and keep each other safe. And they have,” Stitt wrote in the piece titled, “I Agree With Gov. Abbott — That’s Why Oklahoma Reopened Last Summer.”