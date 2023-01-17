Gov. Kevin Stitt forms task force to address workforce challenges

Gov. Kevin Stitt created a task force on Tuesday to address state workforce challenges.

Stitt signed an executive order to form the Workforce Transformation Task Force that will make recommendations on how the state can consolidate its workforce development practices in order to have a greater impact.

In the order, Stitt said Oklahoma's workforce delivery system suffers from responsibilities and funding being split across several state agencies. He wants the task force to create a roadmap for one state entity to take charge on all workforce development issues.

The task force will develop recommendations to enhance coordination, efficiency and effectiveness of workforce development efforts while also determining how the state can help develop a labor force that meets employers' needs.

“Oklahoma’s workforce must keep pace with the growing number of businesses expanding in and relocating to the state,” Stitt said in a news release. “This Workforce Transformation Task Force is a good first step to help us maximize our full potential and provide a workforce that can meet the needs of employers.”

State Chamber President and CEO Chad Warmington called the governor's order a first step toward helping Oklahomans prepare to join the workforce.

The task force will submit a report detailing its recommendations by April 15.