OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday issued an executive order aimed at increasing transparency of state contracts with outside vendors.

Stitt ordered his administration to complete purchasing audits of all state agencies, create a fraud protection unit related to government purchasing and issue monthly reports about sole-source contracts that don't go through a competitive bidding process.

The order comes after Stitt and his administration have come under fire for several state contracts inked with private businesses.

The state may have to repay the federal government at least $653,000 in misspent pandemic relief funds earmarked for education after Stitt's administration and Secretary of Education Ryan Walters entered into a no-bid, single-source contract with ClassWallet. Attorney General Gentner Drummond is investigating "state actors" to determine who is responsible for the misspent federal relief funds. Stitt and Walters have said ClassWallet is to blame.

The Tourism and Recreation Department's now-defunct contract with Swadley's Bar-B-Q spurred a criminal probe, an audit and a state lawsuit. Swadley's was the only business to bid for the contract to operate restaurants in some state parks.

Both deals have elicited criticism from state lawmakers and the general public amid calls for greater government transparency. The incidents led lawmakers to file bills this year to increase transparency of state contracts and limit the governor's power.

In a news release, Stitt said he wants all state agencies to be responsible with public funds and deliver the best services for Oklahomans.

"My administration is committed to transparency and accountability with taxpayer dollars," Stitt said.

In the order, Stitt directs all state agencies, except those specifically exempted in state law, to comply with the Central Purchasing Act that details rules for government procurement and state contracts.

The state's Central Purchasing Division oversaw $839 million in state contracts last year, Stitt wrote in the order. He said he has tasked his administration with reviewing the Central Purchasing Act to find ways to improve its implementation.

The governor also reminded state agencies that although public bidding requirements in the Central Purchasing Act were temporarily relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic, those emergency measures are now over.

Stitt also renewed a prior executive order that places a moratorium on nonessential state travel and requires state agency heads to get approval from one of his Cabinet secretaries for nonemergency purchases greater than $25,000.

Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Director Joel Kintsel has previously argued Stitt's order demanding approval of agency's nonemergency purchases is illegal. In recent months, Kintsel has refused to comply with the decree.

Stitt's order also:

• Calls for evaluating agencies internal purchasing procedures;

• Requires the Central Purchasing Division to issue monthly reports showing all government transactions conducted by direct purchase orders;

• Mandates the state purchasing director phase out all direct purchase orders by 2024; and

• Directs the state purchasing director to form an advisory committee made up of representatives from entities that are exempt from the Central Purchasing Act to find solutions to meet their contracting needs.