Glenpool City Council passes mask mandate in 3-2 vote

Glenpool city councilors passed a mask mandate with a 3-2 vote at a special meeting Wednesday evening.

Mayor Tim Fox, Vice Mayor Momodou Ceesay and Ward 3 Councilor Joyce Calvert voted for the mandate, which Fox said is modeled after the city of Tulsa's mandate for consistency's sake.

Fox said he is happy the council took the step to mandate the wearing of masks in public as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to spike statewide. Oklahoma set a new single-day record for COVID-19 deaths — 26 — on Wednesday.

"I think it was an important step to try to flatten our line," Fox said. "I think there are going to be some that aren't happy about it, but for the most part, it's going to be very beneficial in getting our numbers better."

Glenpool's mandate requires everyone age 10 or older without a valid medical exemption to wear a mask in public. It does not affect Glenpool Public Schools' mask policy.

City Councilor Jacqueline Triplett-Lund and Brandon Kearns both voted against the mandate.