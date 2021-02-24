Getting imaginative about the budget: Tulsa mayor, councilors lay out priorities

It was within that context that Bynum and councilors presented their priorities for the next fiscal year. They will take the next couple of months to discuss them and work with the Mayor’s Office to find the means and the money to make them a part of next fiscal year’s budget. If they can find the money.

Bynum — who presented his list of priorities last — said his top priority is to contain the impact of COVID-19 on the health care system and the economy.

“It’s wonderful to see our hospitalization numbers right now at levels they haven’t been since late September, it’s great to see people trying to get the vaccine as quickly as possible, and my hope is that that trend continues and we are able to move back to a greater sense of normalcy,” Bynum said. “But constant vigilance, I think, has to continue to be key for us as city government.”

The city also has important contracts to finalize in the upcoming year, Bynum said, including a franchise fee agreement with PSO and a maintenance and operations agreement with River Parks Authority and Tulsa County for the new Zink Dam.