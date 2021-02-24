Getting imaginative about the budget: Tulsa mayor, councilors lay out priorities

On its face, it’s a potentially frightening proposition: Give 10 elected officials a blank piece of paper and let them write down the pet projects they want funded in the upcoming year.
But another term for it is budgeting, and as Mayor G.T. Bynum reminded city councilors at their annual planning retreat Wednesday, it beats the alternative.
“We started doing these when I was the chair of the City Council because we had seen that an unfortunate pattern had developed where the City Council would work on its priorities, the mayor would work on their priorities and inevitably, the main time that you would hear about the mayor and the council interacting was when there was a conflict in those priorities,” Bynum said.
“It was, I think, to everyday Tulsans, it was kind of shocking that the mayor and the council wouldn’t get together and figure out what they could work together on.”
That’s not how it’s done anymore. Wednesday’s virtual meeting marked an important first step in the creation of the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget, which must be approved by the City Council by late June and takes effect July 1.
City Finance Director James Wagner reminded councilors that the city is looking at another tight budget in FY 2022 and that the administration does not want to use reserve funds to fill a projected $9.9 million revenue shortfall.
It was within that context that Bynum and councilors presented their priorities for the next fiscal year. They will take the next couple of months to discuss them and work with the Mayor’s Office to find the means and the money to make them a part of next fiscal year’s budget. If they can find the money.
Bynum — who presented his list of priorities last — said his top priority is to contain the impact of COVID-19 on the health care system and the economy.
“It’s wonderful to see our hospitalization numbers right now at levels they haven’t been since late September, it’s great to see people trying to get the vaccine as quickly as possible, and my hope is that that trend continues and we are able to move back to a greater sense of normalcy,” Bynum said. “But constant vigilance, I think, has to continue to be key for us as city government.”
The city also has important contracts to finalize in the upcoming year, Bynum said, including a franchise fee agreement with PSO and a maintenance and operations agreement with River Parks Authority and Tulsa County for the new Zink Dam.
Bynum said the city would like to complete the excavation and analysis of the “original 18” site at Oaklawn Cemetery. As part of the city’s 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre grave search, human remains were uncovered there late last year.
“We would really like our research team to do that excavation work this summer,” Bynum said.
The mayor expressed support for Councilor Jayme Fowler’s proposal to add a metric to the Equality Indicators that measures a person’s access to quality schools.
“If you live in an affluent neighborhood, if you’re politically connected, you will have access to good education,” Fowler said. “If you live in low-income housing, if you are a minority, you don’t typically have access to charter schools and magnet schools, and you are sent to Section 8 special-ed dumping grounds.”
Councilors offered a wide range of other proposals ranging from examining city crews’ response to the winter storms to addressing blighted neighborhoods to diversifying the workforce.
Councilor Phil Lakin suggested that councilors again take tours of each other’s districts to get a better understanding of the needs of the city as a whole.
“We are siloed in many ways,” he said. “Some of us don’t get to other parts of town as often as others, and so in the past we have taken tours, shown other councilors what’s important to us and our districts.
“These are especially important as we go into capital projects, but I think they are equally important as we just manage the operational aspects of our city.”
Councilor Kara Joy McKee recommended the creation of a subcommittee to communicate to the state Legislature the needs of the city, including diversifying municipal revenue sources
“It is essential. We are feeling the squeeze right now,” she said. “If the Legislature doesn’t understand our need for public safety districts ... the ability to be able to vote on whether or not we want to establish a public safety district, well, by golly, let’s go down and tell them.”
