Gathering Place's Tony Moore headed to Dallas for new challenge

Tony Moore is excited about his new job — and quite sad to be leaving the one that brought him to Tulsa.
Moore arrived in town in July 2016 after being named executive director of Gathering Place. The park has taken off, attracting industry awards, national acclaim and — pre-COVID-19 — millions of visitors.
In April, Moore will officially begin a new job in Dallas, where he will serve as president and CEO of Trinity Park Conservancy. The nonprofit is working with the city to help develop a series of parks along the Trinity River, the first of which will be Harold Simmons Park.
Moore said he will also be in Tulsa for part of the summer to assist the community with the commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“Man, this was tough,” Moore said. “No compelling reason whatsoever to leave Tulsa or what I am doing. I absolutely love it here, so that is where the tears” come in.
Though Moore may not have a compelling reason to leave Tulsa, he’s got plenty of compelling reasons to go to Dallas.
“It is a chance to help impact what it (Harold Simmons Park) looks like, what it feels like before it is built,” Moore said. “It is different, a little bit more on the development and creative side before you get to the build and implement side. That was the draw.”
It didn’t hurt that the firm that designed Gathering Place, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, also is designing Harold Simmons Park.
“I have a sense of confidence in their work and their quality,” Moore said. “And for me, that ended up providing me with a sense of peace for this transition.”
Don’t misunderstand: Moore is not headed south to recreate Gathering Place.
“The Gathering Place is special in its own right, and we are hoping to build something different that will be equally transformative to Dallas,” he said.
Moore said what he will miss most about Tulsa is the people: the staff that helped make the park such a success, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and other donors who made the park possible and, more than anyone, the visitors to the park.
“Every day I walk the park, someone will thank me ... for what this park is,” Moore said. “I am going to miss the sense that the community felt and shared and the enthusiasm and the appreciation. I am going to miss walking through and not hearing that.
“We did something quite special here and everybody made me feel proud of what we have done.”
Moore came to Tulsa from Lowry Park Zoo in Tampa, Florida, where he served as chief operating officer. He had previously held executive positions with SeaWorld and Universal Studios in Florida.
Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC, has been impressed with Moore since the day he met him.
“He just had a lot of experiences that made him the ultimate candidate for basically starting the operation, starting the staff … and just creating our operations and programing group,” Stava said. “We just couldn’t imagine it being any better than it is.”
Moore’s equally fond of Stava, calling him the best boss he could ever ask for.
“He was what made this decision so tough,” Moore said.
But sometimes new opportunities come up and the direction of one’s life changes.
“I think five years has to it somewhat of a ring of closure, and maybe a sense of accomplishment,” Moore said. “There is a time in which every entity, every project, needs a healthy dose of freshness, and I think this may be a good transition window for some talented, brilliant park operator to align with the city and the foundation to really take this to the next level.”
Moore said one of the most important and fulfilling aspects of working at Gathering Place has been the park’s commitment to serving all Tulsans. His expectation and belief is that mission will continue, regardless of who succeeds him.
“My hope is that Gathering Place will continue to embrace all communities and continue with our efforts to be active and engaged in the north Tulsa community,” Moore said.
Gathering Place won USA Today Readers’ Choice Award for Best New Attraction
Everything you need to know about Gathering Place