Gathering Place's Tony Moore headed to Dallas for new challenge

Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC, has been impressed with Moore since the day he met him.

“He just had a lot of experiences that made him the ultimate candidate for basically starting the operation, starting the staff … and just creating our operations and programing group,” Stava said. “We just couldn’t imagine it being any better than it is.”

Moore’s equally fond of Stava, calling him the best boss he could ever ask for.

“He was what made this decision so tough,” Moore said.

But sometimes new opportunities come up and the direction of one’s life changes.

“I think five years has to it somewhat of a ring of closure, and maybe a sense of accomplishment,” Moore said. “There is a time in which every entity, every project, needs a healthy dose of freshness, and I think this may be a good transition window for some talented, brilliant park operator to align with the city and the foundation to really take this to the next level.”

Moore said one of the most important and fulfilling aspects of working at Gathering Place has been the park’s commitment to serving all Tulsans. His expectation and belief is that mission will continue, regardless of who succeeds him.