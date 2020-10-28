Funding deadline for south Tulsa/Jenks dam could be pushed back two years

In late 2016, the Tulsa City Council modified its Vision Tulsa sales tax ordinance to give potential funding partners until Dec. 31, 2020, to sign a memorandum of understanding pledging to provide a minimum of $32.9 million to the south Tulsa dam project.

Jenks is allocating approximately $16.5 million of its Vision Tulsa funds to the project, and the city of Tulsa has committed no more than $64.2 million of its Vision Tulsa funding to the project.

By extending the memorandum of understanding deadline, Bynum and the City Council hope to give the Creek Nation and other potential partners the time they need to join the project.

Bynum said the city has a strong relationship with the Creek Nation leadership but that the floods of 2019, the pandemic of 2020 and other factors have created challenges for the tribe and other entities that might be considering contributing to the south Tulsa dam project.

“We don’t want to unduly delay a decision on this, but because of the really unique circumstances … that we have been going through for the last year and a half that have impacted the finances of potential partners, we would like to ask for a two-year extension on this just to give us time to do our due diligence and explore the options that are out there,” Bynum said.