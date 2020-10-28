Funding deadline for south Tulsa/Jenks dam could be pushed back two years

City councilors agreed Wednesday to initiate a process that would give potential partners in the construction of a south Tulsa dam two more years to determine whether they want to contribute to the project.
Voters in Tulsa and Jenks approved funding for dams and pedestrian bridges over the Arkansas River as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa package. Work on the first dam — an overhaul of Zink Dam near downtown Tulsa — has begun. The second dam, often referred to as the south Tulsa/Jenks dam, would be built near 101st Street.
“I just want to be 100% crystal clear that this doesn’t have any impact on moving ahead with construction of the Zink Dam,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum told city councilors during a council committee meeting. “They are two totally separate projects.”
Bynum also noted that giving potential partners in the south Tulsa dam more time to consider contributing would not affect the project’s construction schedule.
“The funding for the south Tulsa/Jenks dam is not scheduled to come online until 2027, 2028 thereabouts, so this would not affect that funding, either,” the mayor said.
Construction of the south Tulsa/Jenks dam and related amenities is contingent on Jenks, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and other entities providing funding for other components of the project, including an operating and maintenance endowment for both dams.
In late 2016, the Tulsa City Council modified its Vision Tulsa sales tax ordinance to give potential funding partners until Dec. 31, 2020, to sign a memorandum of understanding pledging to provide a minimum of $32.9 million to the south Tulsa dam project.
Jenks is allocating approximately $16.5 million of its Vision Tulsa funds to the project, and the city of Tulsa has committed no more than $64.2 million of its Vision Tulsa funding to the project.
By extending the memorandum of understanding deadline, Bynum and the City Council hope to give the Creek Nation and other potential partners the time they need to join the project.
Bynum said the city has a strong relationship with the Creek Nation leadership but that the floods of 2019, the pandemic of 2020 and other factors have created challenges for the tribe and other entities that might be considering contributing to the south Tulsa dam project.
“We don’t want to unduly delay a decision on this, but because of the really unique circumstances … that we have been going through for the last year and a half that have impacted the finances of potential partners, we would like to ask for a two-year extension on this just to give us time to do our due diligence and explore the options that are out there,” Bynum said.
As in 2016, the City Council would have to approve a “Brown ordinance” to change the Vision Tulsa sales tax ordinance approved by voters. Approval of the ordinance comprises multiple steps, including a press conference and public meetings, followed by a vote of the City Council.
The council expects to begin the process soon and have it completed sometime in December.
