From cadaver dogs to porch pirates: New Oklahoma laws take effect Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 60 new Oklahoma laws take effect Sunday.

They deal with everything from cracking down on porch piracy to helping breastfeeding mothers find a private place to pump while at work.

Typically, hundreds of new laws take effect on Nov. 1 each year, but the number is smaller this year because the COVID-19 pandemic truncated this year’s legislative session.

Several domestic abuse charges will be reclassified as violent crimes due to a new law.

