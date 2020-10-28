 Skip to main content
From cadaver dogs to porch pirates: New Oklahoma laws take effect Sunday

  • Updated
Oklahoma State Capitol newsok

Exterior of the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Monday, March 16, 2020. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 60 new Oklahoma laws take effect Sunday.

They deal with everything from cracking down on porch piracy to helping breastfeeding mothers find a private place to pump while at work.

Typically, hundreds of new laws take effect on Nov. 1 each year, but the number is smaller this year because the COVID-19 pandemic truncated this year’s legislative session.

Several domestic abuse charges will be reclassified as violent crimes due to a new law.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

