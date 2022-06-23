Four Republicans seek House District 66 seat; nominee to face Democratic candidate in November

A former mayor, a business owner, a nurse and a former medical sales worker are competing for the House District 66 Republican nomination in the June 28 primary election.

HD 66, in Osage County and northwestern Tulsa County, is currently represented by Republican Jadine Nollan of Sand Springs, who is term-limited at the end of this election cycle. The GOP nominee will face Democratic candidate James David Rankin of Sand Springs in November.

Mike Burdge, 71, began his career in local politics when he ran for Sand Springs City Council in 1996. He served six years as vice mayor and then spent 13 years as Sand Springs mayor.

Burdge said he’s an anti-abortion, pro-family and pro-education conservative, adding that he thinks Oklahoma should work harder to “save public education.”

Burdge said he’d like to see less legislation and more leadership in the state government. He said he also believes in local control and that some issues could be better handled by city councils rather than by state government.

Clay Staires, 57, is the CEO of the Leadership Initiative, a consulting company dedicated to helping small-business owners lead their companies. He spent 15 years as a high school science teacher in Kansas City.

Staires, of Skiatook, said he decided to run for the HD 66 seat due to his frustrations with the increasingly “unlimited government.” He said he was especially frustrated when COVID-19 prompted closures for nonessential businesses.

“As a business owner, my business is essential, and to have somebody outside of my control that could actually have the power to come and shut my business down, my livelihood, that was a bad thing,” he said.

As a former teacher, Staires said he’s seen unfunded mandates by the state government with a lack of staffing and resources to meet those mandates. He said that if elected, he won’t support similar mandates.

Staires said his experience as a CEO sets him apart from his opponents, adding that he has what it takes to adopt different mindsets required to perform various tasks and duties.

“I don’t think anybody needs to worry about it taking me two years to get the hang of it,” Staires said. “I think I’m going to be able to it pick up really quickly, just like I have in the past in these other big transitions.”

Gabe Renfrow, 45, of Sand Springs, has been a registered nurse at the Oklahoma Heart Institute for 16 years and decided to place his bid for HD 66 to “give back to the state.” He said he wants to ensure that Oklahoma’s educational system and budget are “correct” for the state.

Renfrow’s website says he will fight for election integrity, defeat illegal immigration, support a parent’s right to make school choices and reject government mandates if elected. He said his experience as a nurse has provided him with a set of skills that make him the right choice for the HD 66 seat.

“I have to bring together a lot of knowledge from different people about the patients that I take care of, and I feel like the critical thinking skills that it takes to be a nurse would help make decisions at the state House,” Renfrow said.

Wayne Hill, 64, of Skiatook, is retired from a 38-year career in medical sales, marketing and product development. He said running for HD 66 is the next step in his life and that his wife encouraged him to run for the office when he had no intention to do so.

Hill described himself as a “liberty candidate” and said his primary campaign objective is to preserve liberty so that future generations can experience its benefits.

Hill said he believes parents should make their children’s health and education decisions. He said he rejects teaching critical race theory in schools because creates division among races.

“There’s a lot of division in this nation right now,” Hill said. “We really need to heal as a nation. We are divided among racial lines, economic lines, political lines, and it’s destructive to our nation.”

