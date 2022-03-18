 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Teacher of the Year is first Democrat to enter campaign for state superintendent

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jena Nelson, a Democrat and former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, has established a campaign for state superintendent of public instruction, a key race that so far has seen only Republican candidates.

Read this story online at oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hern says 'no' to Senate campaign

Hern says 'no' to Senate campaign

The 1st District congressman, who sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, says the decision was "about how I could best help Oklahoma and the United States of America."

Watch Now: Related Video

California startup design rover to support humans living on the moon and Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert