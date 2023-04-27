The city of Owasso announced that it will hire J.J. Dossett as assistant to the city manager.

The 39-year-old former Democrat state senator will officially start his employment in December. He will be responsible for various duties and support functions within the office of the city manager.

He will serve as staff liaison for the Capital Improvement Committee and public information officer for internal and external communications, as well as provide support on legislative policy analysis.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve my community with the City of Owasso,” Dossett said in a news release.

“Service to my country, state and community have always been a passion of mine, and I look forward to joining the mission of serving the people of Owasso where real people, real character and real community matter.”

Dossett grew up in Owasso and graduated from Owasso High School in 2002. He enlisted in the Oklahoma Air National Guard when he was 18 and has completed more than 20 years of service to the 219th Engineering and Installation Squadron and the 138th Fighter Wing.

After finishing his bachelor's degree at Oklahoma State University in 2006, Dossett was a teacher and coach at Owasso High School for 10 years.

He was first elected to the Oklahoma Senate in November 2015 and assumed office in January 2016. He served at the state Capitol until November 2022, when newcomer Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa, replaced him in the Senate seat in the statewide general election.

In 2021, Dossett completed his master of science in educational leadership/school administration.

Dossett’s hiring will continue the ongoing transition in leadership at the city of Owasso.

At the Jan. 17 City Council meeting, members voted 5-0 on a resolution accepting City Manager Warren Lehr’s retirement (set for March 2024), and extending a future offer to current Assistant City Manager Chris Garrett to fill the position.

Dossett and his wife, Ashley, have four sons and are members of the Owasso community.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.

