OKLAHOMA CITY — A former state lawmaker will be the first executive director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office.

Media reports indicate Gov. Kevin Stitt steered the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board into hiring former Rep. Mike Sanders to lead the newly formed office.

The broadband board voted unanimously on Wednesday to hire Sanders after considering more than 40 candidates, according to a news release.

Sanders, of Kingfisher, said he was honored to be chosen.

“This effort builds on previous work to connect the entire state with the economy of the 21st Century," he said in the news release. "The benefit to families, farms, businesses, and communities is this generation’s equivalent to the impact of rural electrification of the 1930s and the interstate system of the 1950s.”

NonDoc, an online news outlet, reported the broadband board initially intended to pursue a job applicant who currently serves as deputy director of another state's broadband office. The board changed course after Stitt's office asked members to consider Sanders instead.

Sanders served six terms in the Oklahoma House before terming out in 2020. He served as House Majority Leader and led the House Utilities Committee and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation.

Before that, Sanders worked as director of the White House intern program under former President George W. Bush. He also served in management within the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Rural Development and Natural Resource Conservation Service.

He has a master's degree from Georgetown University and an undergraduate degree from Oklahoma Christian University. He owns and operates a consulting firm.

In a statement, the governor said Sanders is uniquely qualified for the job.

"Mike’s extensive work at the state House and his time serving in the George W. Bush administration give him the unique ability to understand this process and how to best navigate the complicated DC bureaucracy to make sure these federal dollars are distributed fairly and align with our vision to deliver high-speed internet access to 95% of the state by 2028,” Stitt said.

The Oklahoma Legislature last year formed the broadband office to distribute roughly $1.5 billion in state and federal funding to expand broadband access across the state. The office is temporary and will shutter by 2028.

The governing board will vote on Sanders' salary at its March 31 meeting. The salary range for the position goes up to $205,000 annually.