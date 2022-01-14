Former presidential adviser Karl Rove expresses hope at Tulsa Town Hall

Former presidential adviser Karl Rove is upset about a lot of things, but he is also hopeful, he told a Tulsa Town Hall audience Friday morning.

"This, too, will pass, and it will pass because the common sense of the ordinary American will not allow it to continue," Rove said at the end of his hour-long talk.

Rove attributed a lot of the bad stuff to Democrats and predicted broad Republican victories in this year's mid-term elections.

This was no surprise. According to his biography, a 9-year-old Rove once took a beating from a female schoolmate over his allegiance to Richard Nixon. From high school on, he's been involved in the election of numerous Republicans to various offices, including the presidency. For seven years, he was one of President George W. Bush's closest aides.

But Rove's observations were not from an entirely partisan angle. Speaking as someone who knows more than most about winning — and losing — elections, Rove said President Joe Biden and the Democrats are in trouble because of three serious and interrelated errors, he said: poor messaging, the party's failure to unify, and over-promising change instead of delivering the "return to normal" that Rove says Biden promised.