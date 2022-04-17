Former cabinet secretary sues state over open records

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries has sued the Oklahoma Tax Commission alleging violations of open records laws.

David Ostrowe is Stitt’s former secretary of digital transformation and administration. He resigned the post in 2021 after a multi-county grand jury indictment alleging bribery was dismissed against him.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office oversaw the multi-county grand jury that issued the indictment. Hunter resigned and dropped the charge against Ostrowe.

The indictment alleged that Ostrowe tried to pressure two members of the Oklahoma Tax Commission to drop penalties and late fees owed by a business owned by a former state lawmaker, Sen. Jason Smalley, R-Stroud. Ostrowe denied the allegations.

Ostrowe gave the state notice of his intent to pursue damages for malicious prosecution. The state did not respond to the notice, so it is deemed denied, allowing Ostrowe to pursue his claims in state or federal court, said Matt Felty, his attorney.

“I am not walking away from this,” Ostrowe said Friday.

On Dec. 27, 2021, Ostrowe filed a lawsuit in Oklahoma County District Court against the Oklahoma Tax Commission for alleged violations of the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

He alleges that he filed an open records request in October 2021. The OTC told Ostrowe the request was too broad on Nov. 5, 2021.

“The act does not authorize objections to requests made pursuant thereto on the basis that the requests are overly broad,” the suit said.

Ostrowe has narrowed the scope of the request and received some of the documents.

His attorney sent the OTC a letter indicating some of the documents released thus far indicate a violation of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act governing executive sessions.

Ostrowe is seeking recordings of three executive sessions he believes were in violation of the law.

“Under applicable law, those executive sessions were procedurally and substantively improper, thus requiring their immediate disclosure,” Felty wrote Friday in a letter to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

The OTC did not respond to a request for comment on Ostrowe’s lawsuit.

