Forbes: WHO recommends against hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19. Oklahoma is stuck with piles of it

Remember hydroxychloroquine, the drug that some were pushing as a possible way to prevent Covid-19? Well, the World Health Organization is now saying forget about it.

The BMJ has published a “living WHO guideline on drugs to prevent covid-19,” and on it is the statement, “We recommend against administering hydroxychloroquine to prevent Covid-19.” This is based on a review of available evidence, mainly six randomized controlled trials involving over 6,000 participants, by the WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) panel of international experts.

That means people and states like Oklahoma that purchased hydroxychloroquine after then-U.S. President Donald Trump touted the medication are now stuck with stockpiles of this stuff.

Governor Kevin Stitt (R) reportedly defended the purchase last year by saying, “I was being proactive to try and protect Oklahomans.” Protect Oklahomans? Based on what evidence? At no point were real public health experts in the U.S. saying “stockpile hydroxychloroquine.”