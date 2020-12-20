Forbes: Oklahoma ranked among the 10 riskiest states to visit during holidays

Public health experts had warned that Thanksgiving would be a superspreader event, yet millions of Americans traveled for the holiday weekend. Now, a week before Christmas, only one state in the continental U.S. remains out of the “high risk” category.

Oklahoma, at No. 9 on the list, is currently racking up an average of 80.5 new daily Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. The number of new daily cases is 222% higher than the “tipping point” threshold.

Risk factors: No statewide mask mandate - 80.5 new daily cases per 100,000 people - 20.8% of Covid tests are positive.

Despite having contracted Covid-19 himself last summer, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt recommends masks in public but has rejected calls for a state mandate. A few cities, including Tulsa, have adopted mask requirements.