Forbes: Oklahoma ranked among the 10 riskiest states to visit during holidays

Public health experts had warned that Thanksgiving would be a superspreader event, yet millions of Americans traveled for the holiday weekend. Now, a week before Christmas, only one state in the continental U.S. remains out of the “high risk” category.
Oklahoma, at No. 9 on the list, is currently racking up an average of 80.5 new daily Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. The number of new daily cases is 222% higher than the “tipping point” threshold.
Risk factors: No statewide mask mandate - 80.5 new daily cases per 100,000 people - 20.8% of Covid tests are positive.
Despite having contracted Covid-19 himself last summer, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt recommends masks in public but has rejected calls for a state mandate. A few cities, including Tulsa, have adopted mask requirements.
Mourning COVID-19 deaths: These are some of the Oklahomans we lost in 2020
Jimmy's Egg pioneer Loc Van Le
Oklahoma education advocate Melvin Todd
Former longtime Oklahoma City pastor Nick Harris
Jerad Lindsey, Tulsa FOP chairman
Oklahoma City preservation leader Bill Gumerson
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Jeff Sewell
Tulsa Public Schools electrician Michael Angelo
Former Jenks East Elementary teacher Sandy Majors
QT employee Israel Sauz
State's first COVID-19 death
