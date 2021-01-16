For Mayor David Holt, U.S. Capitol siege has echoes of Oklahoma City bombing

To Mayor David Holt, the rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are no different from the domestic terrorist who bombed the Oklahoma City federal building more than 25 years ago.

“Every single person I saw storming that Capitol was a version of Timothy McVeigh,” said Holt, who was elected mayor of Oklahoma City in 2018.

“I'm glad that they didn't kill 168 people, but clearly they were capable of killing,” he said. “They beat a police officer to death.”

McVeigh was a former soldier who came to hate the federal government particularly over the deadly FBI raid on the Branch Davidian religious compound near Waco, Texas.

He blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995, the second anniversary of that raid.

“I remember tears came into my eyes,” McVeigh told his defense attorney of watching the compound burn. “I was going to do whatever I could to wake people up and help people fight this because this is wrong.”