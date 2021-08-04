FOP members approve new collective bargaining agreement with the city

The Tulsa Police Department has argued for years that its members are among the most well educated and highly trained in the profession yet are generally underpaid. Tulsa is among a small minority of cities that require its police officers to have four-year college degrees.

Downs noted Wednesday that while TPD is the second-largest municipal law enforcement agency in the state, its officers — even with the new contract — are paid less than those in many other departments. With the new agreement, TPD goes from the eighth-highest paid department in the state to the seventh-highest paid, Downs said.

"This is a step in the right direction, but there is still work to be done," he said in the press release. "Fortunately, the public can help our officers reach a fair market wage by voting for Public Safety Districting next August when it comes to a vote of the people."

A city of Tulsa survey of area police department salaries conducted earlier this year found that starting pay for new TPD officers was second highest to Broken Arrow; TPD's annual maximum salary for new officers, meanwhile, ranked fourth highest behind Broken Arrow, Bixby and Sand Springs.

Featured video: Tulsa Police Academy recruit training

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.