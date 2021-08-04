FOP members approve new collective bargaining agreement with the city

The Tulsa police union on Wednesday agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement that will cost the city an estimated $8.3 million more a year in salary and benefits.
The contract, which still must be signed by the mayor, is for the current fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30, 2022.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 President Jeff Downs confirmed the vote Wednesday night.
“We are excited to reach this agreement with the city," Downs said in a press release. "It gets us one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal of getting our officers paid a fair market wage."
Mayor G.T. Bynum confirmed the agreement in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.
"Tonight, the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police accepted my Administration’s contract offer which will bring us into parity with competing cities. It represents one of the most significant increases in pay in the history of the Tulsa Police Department," his post says.
Bynum’s fiscal year 2022 city budget includes $122.7 million for the Police Department. But that budget — passed by the City Council in late June — did not include funding for the new police contract, which was still being negotiated.
City Finance Director James Wagner said the cost of the new agreement would be appropriated from the city’s undesignated fund balance in the general fund and from the public safety tax fund.
No money will be taken from other departments to fund the contract, Wagner said.
The new collective bargaining agreement provides significant pay increases across the board, including an $8,731 a year increase in starting pay for new officers, taking entry pay to $57,942. The maximum annual salary for officers also increases by $6,000, going to $79,990.
Other changes to the pay chart include:
• Sergeants’ starting annual salaries increase to $74,958, up $15,000, and max out at $86,173, about $5,000 more than the current maximum.
• Lieutenants' starting pay goes to $81,473, up nearly $15,000, and maxes out at $92,100, a nearly $7,000 increase.
• Captains’ starting pay jumps from $83,917 to $96,990 a year and maxes out at $104,500, up from $99,021.
• Majors’ annual starting pay goes from $95,529 to $115,876, with their maximum annual salary increasing about $11,000, to $123,864.
• Deputy chiefs’ starting pay increases from $112,883 a year to $135,366 a year, and the maximum annual salary at that rank increases to $144,747 from $132,935.
Chief Wendell Franklin, whose salary is not subject to the collective bargaining process, earns $159,120.
The Tulsa Police Department has argued for years that its members are among the most well educated and highly trained in the profession yet are generally underpaid. Tulsa is among a small minority of cities that require its police officers to have four-year college degrees.
Downs noted Wednesday that while TPD is the second-largest municipal law enforcement agency in the state, its officers — even with the new contract — are paid less than those in many other departments. With the new agreement, TPD goes from the eighth-highest paid department in the state to the seventh-highest paid, Downs said.
"This is a step in the right direction, but there is still work to be done," he said in the press release. "Fortunately, the public can help our officers reach a fair market wage by voting for Public Safety Districting next August when it comes to a vote of the people."
A city of Tulsa survey of area police department salaries conducted earlier this year found that starting pay for new TPD officers was second highest to Broken Arrow; TPD's annual maximum salary for new officers, meanwhile, ranked fourth highest behind Broken Arrow, Bixby and Sand Springs.