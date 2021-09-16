Five years ago, Terence Crutcher was killed by a Tulsa police officer. The city has never been the same.

“I think the consistency of that foundation’s work has really galvanized a cross-section of people from across the city and has allowed for the message of common-sense police reforms and common-sense policies to really have a real voice and given it a platform.”

What Crutcher and Robinson say they’re still waiting on, though, is change. Real change. Five years after Terence Crutcher’s death, they argue that not one new policy has been implemented that would help prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

Among their suggestions: Establish an Office of the Independent Monitor, with citizen oversight and investigatory power, and focus less on enforcement and more on mental health and diversion services.

“Police officers have a very difficult job. And all we are pushing for is common-sense policy reform that will actually set our officers up here in Tulsa for success and to do a better job,” said Crutcher.

“I don’t believe that police officers should be the sole responders to every single issue that happens within our communities, so that is why we say we need more investment into mental health or social services and drug diversion.”

Bynum said Wednesday that the consequences of Crutcher’s death have been tragic for the community.