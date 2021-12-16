Five ordinary citizens making extraordinary contributions get 'Star Tulsans' awards

City Councilor Jeannie Cue has been looking for a way to recognize ordinary Tulsans for their extraordinary contributions to the city, and on Thursday she began doing just that.
Cue and other officials gathered at the Route 66 Historical Village to honor five residents who have performed an act of kindness, filled a community need or otherwise worked to improve their neighborhoods.
“It (the program) was created because there are a lot of good people doing a lot of good things in Tulsa, and we want to support them and we want their neighbors to recommend them so we can honor them,” Cue said.
Future recipients of the “Star Tulsans” award will be announced at the City Council’s 5 p.m. meetings and will receive certificates signed by city councilors and the mayor.
“You can get your award downtown, or we can go out to where they are volunteering or where they live,” Cue said.
The program will recognize residents from across the city. Nominations can be sent to city councilors directly via email or by sending an email to info@tulsacouncil.org.
The Star Tulsans honored Thursday were Jack Combs, Steve and Donna Savage, Linda Fitzgerald and Ron Shanks.
Combs was recognized for assisting his elderly and disabled neighbors, picking up litter in his neighborhood and helping maintain the Route 66 Historical Village.
The Savages have been active in promoting and beautifying Route 66 and in maintaining other landmarks in west Tulsa. They also have been instrumental in the success of the Daniel Webster Alumni Foundation.
Fitzgerald and Shanks were honored for their volunteer work and their efforts to preserve and operate the Route 66 Historical Village.
Cue said all of Thursday’s award recipients are models of good citizenship and great examples of what can be accomplished when everyone pitches in to make their community a better place to live.
“We want them to show other people how Tulsa benefits from working as a team, volunteering, knowing your neighbor and giving back to the community.”