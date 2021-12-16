Five ordinary citizens making extraordinary contributions get 'Star Tulsans' awards

City Councilor Jeannie Cue has been looking for a way to recognize ordinary Tulsans for their extraordinary contributions to the city, and on Thursday she began doing just that.

Cue and other officials gathered at the Route 66 Historical Village to honor five residents who have performed an act of kindness, filled a community need or otherwise worked to improve their neighborhoods.

“It (the program) was created because there are a lot of good people doing a lot of good things in Tulsa, and we want to support them and we want their neighbors to recommend them so we can honor them,” Cue said.

Future recipients of the “Star Tulsans” award will be announced at the City Council’s 5 p.m. meetings and will receive certificates signed by city councilors and the mayor.

“You can get your award downtown, or we can go out to where they are volunteering or where they live,” Cue said.

The program will recognize residents from across the city. Nominations can be sent to city councilors directly via email or by sending an email to info@tulsacouncil.org.