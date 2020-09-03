First-time weekly state jobless claims decline another 15% to lowest level since beginning of pandemic

First-time jobless claims in the state declined 15% to the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 5,125 workers filed initial claims during the week ending Saturday with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, according to unadjusted figures.

The total number of initial claims is 939 fewer that sought benefits for the first time the prior week, according to revised Department of Labor figures.

Oklahoma also logged another decline in continuing claims although the state ranks higher in so-called insured claims than most neighboring states.

Continued claims are counted after a person reports being laid off and then experiences a week of unemployment.

Oklahoma workers filed 122,513 continued claims during the week ending Aug. 15, compared to 108,965 filed the following week.

Missouri, New Mexico, Kansas and Arkansas all reported fewer insured claims during the week ending Aug. 22 with the latter logging 40,485 claims.

Continuing claims in Colorado and Texas were 180,892 and 1,032,673, respectively.