First-time jobless claims in Oklahoma decline from previous week

The number of first-time unemployment claims filed last week was 9% less than the revised number of claims filed the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 5,698 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims last week, the first step toward receiving unemployment benefits.

The number of initial claims filed the week ending Jan. 23 is 556 fewer than the number filed the previous week, according to the report.

Meanwhile, 31,252 Oklahoma workers received regular unemployment benefits the week ending Jan 23 on continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment. The number of continued claims declined by 18% from a revised 38,274 the week ending Jan. 16.

It marked the 32nd consecutive week that continued claims fell.

“As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we are pleased to see the decline in initial and continued claims,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director. “Our staff is continuing to work hard to get federal and state unemployment benefits out the door.