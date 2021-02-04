First-time jobless claims in Oklahoma decline compared to prior week

The number of first-time jobless claims filed last week declined 9% compared to the revised number claims filed the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 5,698 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims last week, the first step towards receiving unemployment benefits.

The number of initial claims filed the week ending Jan. 23 is 556 fewer than filed the prior week, according to the report.

Meanwhile, 31,252 Oklahoma workers received regular unemployment benefits the week ending Jan 23 as continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment. Continued claims declined by 18% from a revised 38,274 the week ending Jan. 16..

It marked the 32nd consecutive week continued claims fell.

“As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we are pleased to see the decline in initial and continued claims,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “Our staff is continuing to work hard to get federal and state unemployment benefits out the door.

“So far, we have paid out more than $300 million in Continued Assistance Act benefits in late January, with more than 100,000 Oklahomans receiving payments.”