Firefighters' families go straight to City Hall to share their displeasure over contract proposal

The spouses and families of about 60 firefighters converged on City Hall on Wednesday night to let city councilors know they are not happy with the city’s latest contract offer.

The city and firefighters union Local 176 are scheduled to go to arbitration Dec. 3. The union declared an impasse in negotiations in September.

“It is incredibly unfortunate that it takes something like this. It takes families; it takes spouses; it takes kids just reaching out asking for a forum to try and move the needle,” Local 176 President Matt Lay said after the City Council meeting.

The main issue keeping the parties apart is wages, Lay told firefighters in an email after the impasse was announced.

Lay noted that the city’s fiscal year 2022 contract with the police union includes a record $8.3 million a year increase in wages and benefits and that the city has agreed to a contract with 911 dispatchers that provides an across-the-board 10% wage increase.