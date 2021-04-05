Fire at recycling center won't affect residential curbside pickup service, city says

A major fire at Tulsa Recycling and Transfer, 1150 N. Peoria Ave., has temporarily closed the facility but won’t affect the city’s curbside pickup of recyclable materials, officials said Monday.

Maureen Turner, manager of refuse and recycling services for the city, said trash haulers will deliver recyclable materials to Covanta, where they will go through the same process used for city trash.

Covanta is the trash-to-energy company that receives the city’s trash.

The city collects between 80 and 100 tons of recyclable materials a day from residential customers, and Turner said residents should continue to “put your refuse in your refuse cart and your recycling in your recycling cart.”

She said it was something that should not have been placed in a recycling bin that caused the fire on Thursday.

“It was determined that it was a battery that ignited the fire,” she said.

Robert Pickens with Tulsa Recycling and Transfer said he was grateful for the Fire Department’s swift response but acknowledged that the facility’s temporary closing will have a big impact on many organizations and municipalities.