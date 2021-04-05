Fire at recycling center won't affect residential curbside pickup service, city says

A major fire at Tulsa Recycling and Transfer, 1150 N. Peoria Ave., has temporarily closed the facility but won’t affect the city’s curbside pickup of recyclable materials, officials said Monday.
Maureen Turner, manager of refuse and recycling services for the city, said trash haulers will deliver recyclable materials to Covanta, where they will go through the same process used for city trash.
Covanta is the trash-to-energy company that receives the city’s trash.
The city collects between 80 and 100 tons of recyclable materials a day from residential customers, and Turner said residents should continue to “put your refuse in your refuse cart and your recycling in your recycling cart.”
She said it was something that should not have been placed in a recycling bin that caused the fire on Thursday.
“It was determined that it was a battery that ignited the fire,” she said.
Robert Pickens with Tulsa Recycling and Transfer said he was grateful for the Fire Department’s swift response but acknowledged that the facility’s temporary closing will have a big impact on many organizations and municipalities.
“This fire shows the importance of not tossing batteries and electronics into curbside recycling and waste carts at home,” Pickens said in a press release. “Throwing away a battery can seem harmless, but they are ticking time bombs in the recycling and waste world.”
TRT serves several area municipalities, including Broken Arrow. That city posted a message on its website Monday saying customers’ recyclable materials would be delivered to Covanta for at least several weeks.
Turner said that until the investigation of the fire is complete, it’s too early to know how long TRT will be closed.
The city of Tulsa urged residents to remember that only four types of items should be placed in their recycling bins: aluminum and steel cans; paper and cardboard; plastic bottles and jugs; and glass jars and bottles.
All batteries should be recycled through the Metropolitan Environmental Trust or specialized battery stores. Residents can also take regular recyclable items to MET depots.
MET depot sites can be found at https://metrecycle.com.