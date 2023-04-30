The third and final citywide town hall meeting on the proposed $772 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.
City councilors will also take comments on the proposal at their Wednesday and May 17 meetings in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 175 E. Second St. The meetings begin at 5 p.m.
The City Council is expected to vote on the package May 24. It would go to voters Aug. 8.
Improve Our Tulsa 3 is a proposed four-year extension of the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa 2 package, which was approved in 2019 and is expected to expire in late 2025. The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013.
As currently configured, IOT 3 would include $279.8 million for streets and transportation; $249.4 million for improvements to city facilities, including $79.7 million for the Tulsa Performing Arts Center; $152.8 million for capital equipment; and $90 million for housing and neighborhoods.
People are also reading…
Some other large-ticket expenditures are $58.5 million for fire trucks and other firefighting apparatus, $47.5 million for a new public safety center, and $31.9 million for parks.
The proposal also includes nearly $94 million to cover inflation-related cost increases on previously approved street projects.
Turnout for the first two town hall meetings has been low — 31 people signed in at the first meeting and 39 at the second, according to city records.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the people from whom he’s heard at the town halls recognized the importance of keeping city facilities maintained.
“The most common comment I’ve heard from people has been horror at how bad some of our city facilities are, because most Tulsans don’t see behind the scenes at the PAC or the work spaces in the Police-Courts Building or fire headquarters,” Bynum said. “I think if they did, this stuff would have been addressed years ago.
“But after they see it in our presentation, I have been told repeatedly — and surprisingly — not only do people want to see this passed to fix up these facilities and replace fire engines that need it, but they’ve asked me why we aren’t requesting even more funding.”
Bynum said he’d never been asked that question in the 15 years he’s served as a city councilor or mayor.
“I think that says a lot about the commitment of Tulsans to properly maintain facilities and equipment,” he said.
If approved, IOT 3 would be paid for through the sale of bonds backed by sales and property taxes and, because it would replace retiring ones, it would not result in a tax increase.
For more information on the IOT 3 proposal or to provide feedback, go online to improveourtulsa.com.