Final changes to new Tulsa City Council election districts approved

The City Council on Wednesday approved minor adjustments to the council’s election district boundaries, the final step in a redistricting process that occurs every 10 years.

The changes to the district map will result in approximately 16,000 Tulsans’ placement in different districts.

Wednesday’s vote dealt specifically with ensuring that no voting precincts — which are set by the Tulsa County Election Board — would be split among the newly established City Council districts.

The Indian Nations Council of Governments, which provides staffing during the redistricting process, had identified 17 instances where that had occurred. Council districts where it was most prevalent were 1, 3 and 4.

For example, north downtown from Third Street to the upper curve of the Inner Dispersal Loop moved from District 4 to District 1. In addition, parts of the Pearl District and Kendall-Whittier neighborhood shifted from District 4 to District 1.

At the same time, the neighborhoods west of Gilcrease Museum Road between the Arkansas River and Edison Street shifted from District 1 to District 4.

Lorenda Stetler, founder of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, told councilors the city should have done a better job notifying residents of the potential changes and urged them to consider carving out an exception for the neighborhood.

“We are very comfortable where we are at,” Stetler said. “We have been in this district since the 1980s. We’ve done a lot of good work. … We feel like it is a detriment to split our neighborhood association in half.”

City councilors expressed sympathy for Stetler’s concerns but noted that with city elections coming up in August and the candidates’ filing period set for June, it was important to get the election district boundaries finalized.

“The longer we delay this vote the closer we get to causing confusion for voters,” said Councilor Kara Joy McKee.

McKee assured the handful of people at the meeting that she and District 1 Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper would work to ensure that everyone in their districts receives proper representation.

“It’s kind of like when someone is sad at a wedding and you say, ‘Don’t feel bad that you’re losing a daughter; you are gaining a son,’” McKee said. “And that is very much what is happening with the Pearl District and downtown and Kendall-Whittier.

“I will still be representing the majority of the Pearl District. I will still be representing the majority of downtown. I am not going to leave those meetings or miss those meetings. I just am really enthusiastic that I will be able to bring Councilor Hall-Harper with me. So you’ll actually have twice the representation.”

Federal, state and local election district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. Census Bureau conducts its constitutionally-mandated population count.

