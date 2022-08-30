FEMA official visits Tulsa as city eyes $20 million grant to fund flood-mitigation efforts

Any time that government officials begin to talk about infrastructure projects — as essential as they are to a community’s well-being — there is a chance that the public won’t truly appreciate the significance of the work.

That’s why Fire Chief Michael Baker, dressed to the nines, stood in front of a big red fire truck across the street from the Sam’s Club at 43rd Street and Sheridan Road on Tuesday morning and praised the city’s efforts to secure a $20 million federal grant to help pay for flood mitigation work in the area.

“The most important fact is that over the last six years alone, we have conducted 13 water rescues from this intersection,” Baker said. “What that means is not only firefighters are placed at risk in a preventable nature, but our residents are being placed at risk, as well, to flooding.”

Baker joined Mayor G.T. Bynum and FEMA’s acting Resilience Deputy Administrator Victoria Salinas at a press conference to announce that Tulsa has advanced to the second round of consideration for a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant.

“Very simply, the project of this goal is to eliminate flooding in the 43rd and Sheridan area,” Bynum said. “For anyone who lives and works in this area, you know that this is a spot you want to avoid when there is a heavy rainfall, and this grant would allow us to eliminate this adverse impact on our community.”

The flood-mitigation effort would extend northeast along the Fulton Creek drainage basin for roughly 2 miles, from 43rd and Sheridan downstream to Bell Creek at 33rd Street and 93rd East Avenue, according to the city.

The 616-acre drainage basin includes 89 acres that have been identified as being in either the FEMA or city floodplain, exposing 189 residential properties and 72 commercial properties to an increased risk of flooding.

Of the 10 bridges and culverts in the area, seven are undersized, and 8,700 feet of roadway floods with more than 1 foot of water during 100-year storms, according to the city.

Those problems are compounded by the fact that the storm sewers in the basin aren’t adequate to carry heavy flows of water during severe weather.

“This would create improvements to our stormwater system along Fulton Creek by increasing the size and types of culverts, constructing drainage structures and channel improvements that will lower overall flood levels,” Bynum said.

The project also calls for improving bridges and road crossings, increasing stormwater detention capacity, and purchasing open space and property in the floodplain.

Salinas noted that Tulsa is one of only 53 cities out of the more than 700 that applied to advance to the second round of consideration for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant, a feat she credited in part to the city’s years of work to create a resilient community that limits potential hazards of all kinds.

“We are at one of these historic moments when there has never been more money on the streets,” Salinas said. “But it is communities like Tulsa, that have thoughtful plans that community members have been a part of, where they have been part of the visioning, the problem-solving, that are best positioned to leverage these federal dollars and address today’s risks and tomorrow’s risks.”

The project would also include planting trees — including some on the Sam’s Club property — and increasing green space along the Fulton Creek drainage basin. It’s part of the federal government’s effort to address the “Urban Heat Island Effect” officials believe contributes to global warming.

City officials say they aren't sure when FEMA will announce the winner of the BRIC grant but that they would like to begin preliminary work on the project early next year.

The city’s grant application is for $19.6 million, but it would pitch in an additional $6.5 million itself.

Bynum noted that the city has come a long way in the last half century when it comes to flood mitigation, and he said the BRIC grant would be the latest positive step forward in that effort.

“About 50 years ago, Tulsa was publicly known across the country as one of the most, if not the most, flood-prone city in America,” Bynum said.

Fast forward half a century to earlier this year, and Tulsa was one of only two communities in the country to receive a Class 1 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System. The designation, among other things, makes Tulsans eligible for the lowest possible National Flood Insurance Program rates.

“So we have gone from one of the worst cities in the country to one of the very best,” in terms of flood mitigation, Bynum said.