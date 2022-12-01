Feedback invited for Tulsa's long-range development plan; nine town halls planned

Tulsans who want to learn about and give their input on the future development of the city are encouraged to attend one of nine town hall meetings hosted by the Tulsa Planning Office.

The meetings, one of which will be held in each City Council district over the next two months, will focus on proposed updates to the city’s comprehensive plan.

The first meeting will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Perkins Auditorium in the OU-Tulsa Schusterman Learning Center, 4502 E. 41st St., in City Council District 9.

The comprehensive plan, commonly referred to as PlaniTulsa, was last updated in 2010. It is typically updated every 10 years, but the process was delayed in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“A comprehensive plan is a guide for the future growth of the city in general. But a comprehensive plan in a lot of cities goes a little further than that and really looks comprehensively at city services and ultimately how they contribute to development,” said Susan Miller, executive director of the Tulsa Planning Office.

“So this updates the same parts that we saw in 2010, like land use, transportation, parks, but also adds a lot of other aspects that weren’t included in 2010, like history, culture, creativity, public services and things like that.”

In addition to providing a roadmap for the physical development of the city, the comprehensive plan also is used by the city to prioritize funding and operations needs.

PlaniTulsa town hall meetings Council District 2 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 Zarrow Regional Library, 2224 W. 51st St. Council District 3 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 American Legion Hall, 11328 E. Admiral Place

Miller said her office routinely works with the Tulsa Preservation Commission, the Route 66 Commission, the Arts Commission and other organizations as part of its planning work.

Those organizations and many other stakeholders were consulted in putting the comprehensive plan update together, Miller said, as were city departments like Engineering Services, Water and Sewer, and Police and Fire.

“Police and fire are good examples of things that have an impact on development,” Miller said. “Development does impact the services because it is all tied into response times, what the densities are in certain areas, and if they have the capacity to serve more people and more development in certain areas. Or do they need to increase their capacity?

“So all of that is kind of tied together. As the city grows, the services have to make sure they can adjust.”

The town hall meetings will include a presentation from the Planning Office staff and displays on each chapter of the comprehension plan.

“We want to be there and talk with people and answer questions,” Miller said.

The next town hall meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Zarrow Regional Library, 2224 W. 51st St., in City Council District 2. The final meeting this month is set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the American Legion Hall, 11328 E. Admiral Place, in District 3.

The remaining six town halls will be held in January. The locations and times have yet to be announced.

To view a draft version of the PlaniTulsa update and submit comments, go to tulsaplanning.org/planitulsa.

Paper copies of the proposed PlaniTulsa update can be viewed at the following Tulsa Regional Library branches: Rudisill, Zarrow, Martin, Hardesty, Maxwell Park, Kendall-Whittier, Brookside, Nathan Hale, and Helmerich.

Tulsa Planning Office is also taking comments by phone at 918-579-9490. Callers are asked to note which chapter of the comprehensive plan they are commenting on.

Feedback can also be emailed to planitulsa@incog.org.

Featured news video: Tulsa Police hiring bonus announcement