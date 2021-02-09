Federal 'megapod' COVID-19 vaccine clinics now in doubt for Oklahoma, officials say

“The state right now in order to do (mega clinics) would have to pull from other pod sites, which is not an acceptable thing,” Kralicek said. “Because there are not enough doses in the existing state allotment to allow for a mega clinic to be utilized, we are just planning now in case those doses do become available.”

Kralicek said the megapod idea is not dead but also “is not imminent.”

After news of the megapod plans became public last week, Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed cautioned that nothing was set in stone.

“We're excited about the possibility,” Reed said. “I'm super excited about the possibility of more vaccine that comes with it, but I'm cautious. I'm cautious. A lot of these things have changed over time."

The megapods were among options presented by FEMA and the Biden administration to help combat the pandemic, Reed said, but were by no means a done deal.

"These are resources that are going to be competed for across the nation, if you will, that's the reason I say it's not yet approved and it's certainly not guaranteed," Reed said.

Reed is scheduled to address the status of the megapods and other vaccine-related issues at a 1:30 p.m. press availability.