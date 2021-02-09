Federal 'megapod' COVID-19 vaccine clinics now in doubt for Oklahoma, officials say

Plans to establish mega COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Oklahoma have hit a major stumbling block.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Tuesday it appears unlikely the federal government will supply the additional vaccines needed to operate the clinics, which were expected to distribute at least 6,000 doses a day.
“It is increasingly evident that in spite of what we were originally told, the FEMA megapods will not include a federal vaccine allocation,” OSDH said in a statement. “To continue with plans to bring on these pods (points of distribution) and support them by diverting large state allocation would disrupt efforts to continue the rollout in an equitable manner across the state.
“We will continue to monitor other potential FEMA resources and requests that will enhance and complement our efforts.”
The news comes less than a week after local health officials announced that Tulsa would be home to one two mega clinics, with the other planned for Oklahoma City.
Joe Kralicek, executive director of Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, later confirmed the news and said TAEMA had been tasked with identifying a site. He was present at a meeting Monday at which state health officials broke the news about the federal vaccine allocations.
“The state right now in order to do (mega clinics) would have to pull from other pod sites, which is not an acceptable thing,” Kralicek said. “Because there are not enough doses in the existing state allotment to allow for a mega clinic to be utilized, we are just planning now in case those doses do become available.”
Kralicek said the megapod idea is not dead but also “is not imminent.”
After news of the megapod plans became public last week, Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed cautioned that nothing was set in stone.
“We're excited about the possibility,” Reed said. “I'm super excited about the possibility of more vaccine that comes with it, but I'm cautious. I'm cautious. A lot of these things have changed over time."
The megapods were among options presented by FEMA and the Biden administration to help combat the pandemic, Reed said, but were by no means a done deal.
"These are resources that are going to be competed for across the nation, if you will, that's the reason I say it's not yet approved and it's certainly not guaranteed," Reed said.
Reed is scheduled to address the status of the megapods and other vaccine-related issues at a 1:30 p.m. press availability.