Fearing harassment, election workers are quitting, Tulsa County official says

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman invited municipal officials to come to her office last week to hear first hand how difficult it has become to recruit and retain quality poll workers.

And to plead for their help.

“What happens when someday I can’t staff the elections? And I see that coming — I really do. I see the handwriting on the wall,” Freeman said. “There may come a day when I can’t hire enough people to work those precincts, and my question to myself is, ‘What are you going to do?’ And I don’t know. …

“I pray that that never happens, but I see it coming — I really do, unless we have this effort that I am asking you guys” for.

It was not the first time Freeman has sounded the alarm regarding the shortfall of election workers, but never before has she invited officials from around the county to explain why, and never before has her warning been so dire and so grim.

As of Monday, the Election Board had 730 poll workers but will need at least another 350 to 400 to be able to staff and provide backup for the November elections. In August, about three dozen poll workers didn’t show up on Election Day for one reason or another. And that was just part of the problem.

“We have precinct officials that fall asleep and sleep during the whole day. We have precinct officials that don’t pay attention in class. It’s not just the recruiting; it’s recruiting the right people that truly care about elections and care about the process,” Freeman said.

“And not political activists. We have had a lot of political activists lately that are out at the polls that, no matter how many times we tell them, ‘You are not there to spout politics. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, Republican, whatever it is: You are there to assist voters.’

“Well, they have an agenda, and no matter what you tell them, they tend to spout that agenda at the polls. So that is harmful to our reputation. We are looking for a better quality of person that we can actually staff these elections with that will actually show up.”

Freeman was careful to note that for years the Election Board has had a reliable group of part-time election officials who take their Election Day jobs seriously and perform them well — and that many of them remain.

What’s changed, she said, is that more and more of those workers — many of whom are older — are afraid to go to work at voting sites for fear they will be harassed.

That explained Freeman’s other reason for asking the municipal officials to meet at her office — to ask them to consider using their local law enforcement officers to provide security at polling places.

“It pains me a lot to say this in front of you and beg you for help in that sense, because it just is an indicator of the times that we live in right now,” Freeman said. “I have a feeling that it will turn around and get better — I really do, because I believe in this country and democracy and the whole thing working its way back around — but for now we are in a crisis situation, and there are a lot of people out there who literally want to harm elections, and they are doing their best to try to do that now.”

Freeman said the Election Board does not have the budget and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office does not have the staff to provide security all day at each of the 251 polling places across the county.

“You guys may or may not be aware of this, (but) threats against election officials have been on the increase now since the 2020 election,” Freeman said. “They are so severe … there have been death threats against officials here in the state of Oklahoma, believe it or not.

“And some of our precinct officials feel harassed and intimidated, and they say, ‘We don’t want to do this anymore,’ because voters are so rude to them. So we need to be able to counteract that with the right people.”

The only requirement a person must meet to become an election worker is to be a registered voter in the county. Training lasts a full day, and workers are paid between $100 and $110 a day, depending on their job.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he was briefed on last week’s meeting and would be happy to help with poll worker recruitment. Having city employees work voting sites, however, may not be an option, he said.

“I have previously asked our legal department about the possibility of using city employees as poll workers,” Bynum said. “The guidance I was given at the time was that it could be problematic for city employees to be working polls during an election involving municipal officials or ballot initiatives.”

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter was aware of the Election Board’s worker woes before he stepped into last week’s meeting. Prior to the August elections, Freeman called Carter to say she was short precinct workers in Sand Springs, so the city manager went right to work.

“We sent out messages to all of our partners — our churches, the Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and the school district — and also our own employees,” Carter said. “Evidently, it was a big success, because she said that they had more than enough volunteers.”

Going forward, Carter said, Sand Springs city employees who want to work at the polls and go through the training to do so will be allowed to take the day off to work Election Days — and get paid for it.

The policy is in keeping with a philosophy Carter has shared throughout his long tenure of public service.

“Everybody knows their rights,” he said, “but nobody knows their responsibilities, and I think that extends to this.”

