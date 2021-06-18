Fair board votes to accept bid to rename Expo Center after company owned by board trustee

Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority trustees on Friday approved an agreement to name a building at Expo Square after a company owned by one of the trustees.
In a 4-0 vote, the authority agreed to a naming rights agreement with SageNet for the iconic expo center. Trustee Daryl Woodard is the founder and principal owner of the technology company.
He was not present for Friday’s vote.
“I think it is important for the public to know that this was bid out in a sealed bid for all to bid on it, and we had one bid and acted on it,” said County Commissioner and Trustee Stan Sallee.
Mark Andrus, Expo Square president and CEO, told trustees that his office sent out 25 requests for proposals but that SageNet was the only company to respond.
“There seems to be a decline in naming rights interest,” Andrus said.
For nearly a decade, the exposition building has been named River Spirit Expo under a naming rights agreement with River Spirit Casino. Until late 2018, the casino paid Expo Square $20,000 a month for the naming rights. But since then the casino has been paying $5,000 a month as part of a month-to-month agreement.
The deal with SageNet, which includes an initial five-year term and an optional five-year renewal, will pay the fairgrounds $150,000 annually for the first five years and $155,000 each of the following five years.
Like other naming rights agreements at the fairgrounds, SageNet’s deal comes with benefits beyond the right to put its name on a building.
The agreement also gives the company free, private use of the building for two days a year with staffing provided by Expo Square. SageNet would be responsible for food and beverages.
The company also would have the right to use the building for private or public fundraising and promotional events and be given “preferential rental” of the facility on other dates, based on availability.
SageNet also will receive a minimum of six tickets to every event in the building and 1,000 gate tickets a year to the Tulsa State Fair.
“I think it’s a win-win for us,” said County Commissioner and Trustee Karen Keith. “I can’t see how he (Woodard) gets anything out of it, but it’s really good for us.”
Speaking after the meeting, Keith clarified her remarks, saying that as a technology company — as opposed to a business selling directly to the general public — the naming rights deal likely would not have as much direct impact on SageNet’s business as it might for another type of business.
Woodard started SageNet in 1998 and joined the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority — known as the fair board — nearly 15 years ago. The company employs about 200 people locally, including contractors, and 450 nationwide.
He said Thursday that he saw the naming rights agreement as an opportunity to provide additional support to the fairgrounds.
“I really enjoy what they’re doing out there at the fairgrounds. It is very efficient, very well run. It’s great for the city; it’s great for the county,” Woodard said.
The fair board is made up of the three county commissioners and two private citizens — including Woodard — who are appointed by the commissioners.
The official renaming of the River Spirit Expo to the SageNet Center is expected to occur early this fall along with the opening of the remodeled Golden Driller Plaza.