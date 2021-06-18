Fair board votes to accept bid to rename Expo Center after company owned by board trustee

Like other naming rights agreements at the fairgrounds, SageNet’s deal comes with benefits beyond the right to put its name on a building.

The agreement also gives the company free, private use of the building for two days a year with staffing provided by Expo Square. SageNet would be responsible for food and beverages.

The company also would have the right to use the building for private or public fundraising and promotional events and be given “preferential rental” of the facility on other dates, based on availability.

SageNet also will receive a minimum of six tickets to every event in the building and 1,000 gate tickets a year to the Tulsa State Fair.

“I think it’s a win-win for us,” said County Commissioner and Trustee Karen Keith. “I can’t see how he (Woodard) gets anything out of it, but it’s really good for us.”

Speaking after the meeting, Keith clarified her remarks, saying that as a technology company — as opposed to a business selling directly to the general public — the naming rights deal likely would not have as much direct impact on SageNet’s business as it might for another type of business.