EMSA proposal would eliminate requirement that paramedic respond to every call

“Obviously, the calls with the highest acuity and the most critical are still going to get those advanced life support ambulances,” Paluka said.

The primary reason for the change is a shortage of paramedics, which has contributed to slower response times, Paluka said.

“It’s also the right thing to do based on getting the appropriate resources to the appropriate patients,” Paluka said. “If this BLS pilot is successful, one result could be that response times improve, but we won’t know that until it's put in place.”

In Tulsa in September, for example, EMSA met its required response time of 10 minutes and 59 seconds for Priority 1 calls 84% of the time; the compliance rate for Priority 2 calls, which have a required response time of 24 minutes and 59 seconds, was 87%. The city’s agreement with EMSA calls for compliance rates of 90%.

Paluka said the proposed tiered approach for call responses would result in more ambulances on the street, not fewer.

“These (basic life support) trucks would be added in addition to the advanced life support ambulances that are on the street, but they can take some of those lower acuity calls away from those ALS ambulances, freeing them up to respond to the more critical calls,” Paluka said.