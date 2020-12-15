Elected officials could recieve COVID-19 vaccines as early as January

If the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan follows form, elected officials will have to wait a bit before getting their shots.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said he expects to be among the last group of people to be vaccinated, and that’s just fine with him.
“I would not feel comfortable taking it ahead of others who need it more just because I happen to be an elected official,” Bynum said. “That said, I am very eager to get the vaccine when it is my turn, and hope others will, too.”
The mayor may not have to wait as long as he expects. Bynum and other elected officials across the state could receive the vaccine as early as January. But like everything else related to the coronavirus pandemic, the process by which vaccines are administered — and to whom — is fluid.
Under the COVID-19 vaccine distribution framework issued by the state Health Department last week, state, county and city government leaders and elected officials critical “to maintain continuity of government operations and services” would be eligible to receive the vaccine in January.
That’s the plan. But state officials have repeatedly cautioned — and the distribution plan itself makes clear — that the rollout of the vaccine is subject to change based on availability and other factors.
So although the state has laid out four neat phases of distribution targeting specific populations, the equation is not that simple. As more doses become available, it’s possible, if not likely, that the implementation phases will overlap.
“As the state Health Department has indicated, there is some flexibility within those phases; it is not necessarily linear,” said Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman Leanne Stephens. “The priority is about saving lives and maximizing the doses. We do not want doses to be wasted.”
Stephens said that when it comes to government leaders and elected officials, the Health Department will follow the same procedures it has in Phase 1 to determine who receives the vaccine.
"We will work with these parties to identify who within their agency (or) organization would be the first to receive the vaccine based upon vaccine availability," she said.
Phase 1 distribution of the vaccine got underway in Tulsa on Tuesday, with frontline workers who treat COVID-19 patients getting the first doses.
"I can tell you we had a lot of staff that was smiling," Stephens said. "It’s good to have something to smile about."
Vaccine distribution plan for Oklahoma
Phase 1, December; 157,900 people
• 62,000 from long-term care centers
• 84,000 high-risk health care workers
• 500 high-risk public health workers
• 11,400 medical first-responders
Phase 2, January; 725,000 people
• 5,000 emergency first-responders
• 67,000 health care workers
• 635,000 at-risk adults and people age 65+
• 18,000 from prisons, homeless shelters and high-risk critical workers
• 2,000 officials and public health workers
Phase 3, 2021; 2.52 million people
• 1,022,000 from Oklahoma schools
• 1,500,000 critical infrastructure personnel
Phase 4, 2021; 565,000 people
Open to all Oklahomans as vaccine shipments allow
