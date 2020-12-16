Elected officials could receive COVID-19 vaccines as early as January

If the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan follows form, elected officials will have to wait a bit before getting their shots.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he expects to be among the last group of people to be vaccinated, and that’s just fine with him.

“I would not feel comfortable taking it ahead of others who need it more just because I happen to be an elected official,” Bynum said. “That said, I am very eager to get the vaccine when it is my turn, and hope others will, too.”

The mayor may not have to wait as long as he expects. Bynum and other elected officials across the state could receive the vaccine as early as January. But like everything else related to the coronavirus pandemic, the process by which vaccines are administered — and to whom — is fluid.

Under the COVID-19 vaccine distribution framework issued by the state Health Department last week, state, county and city government leaders and elected officials critical “to maintain continuity of government operations and services” would be eligible to receive the vaccine in January.