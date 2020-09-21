Early voting for the November elections to be held at ONEOK Field

“And then as they are making their way out of the stadium, they’ll be putting their ballots into the voting machines that will be near the home plate entrance.”

Drillers President and General Manager Mike Melega said the team is proud to be able to assist in the election.

“The Drillers are such a big part of the community, and if there is an opportunity for us to jump in and help provide a safe polling place for Tulsans that might have a concern about going indoors, of course we wanted to be part of that,” Melega said. “So it was a no-brainer.”

Tulsa Transit and the city of Tulsa are also chipping in. Freeman said Tulsa Transit has committed to providing free service on the three routes that run closest to ONEOK Field — 130, 201 and 700 — during the early voting periods. And the city of Tulsa is working to provide parking near the stadium.

Freeman said she’s grateful for the cooperation and that it will be much needed. Nearly 18,000 Tulsa County residents took advantage of early voting in 2016, and Freeman expects at least that many in November.