Early in-person voting begins Wednesday

Early in-person voting for next week’s city, county, state and federal elections begins across the state Wednesday.
If that sounds a little early, that’s because it is. House Bill 2663, approved by state lawmakers last year, extends by one day the early in-person voting period for elections held in even-numbered years.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said registered voters wishing to cast their ballots before Tuesday’s elections will have two sites from which to choose: the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., and Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St.
“Show up for early voting if you want to avoid Election Day crowds,” Freeman said. “We are not going to guarantee that there won’t be lines at either location, but we can tell you that we will be working diligently to get our early voters through those lines as quickly as possible."
Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
There is no early voting on Sunday or Monday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday. On that day, voters' only option is to cast their votes at their precincts' polling stations.
Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification. Those can be a voter identification card issued by the county Election Board or a current photo ID issued by the state, federal or tribal government.
Freeman is encouraging county residents who intend to vote by absentee ballot to get their completed ballots to the Election Board as soon as possible. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters who want to deliver their absentee ballots in person must do so by 5 p.m. Monday. A voter can deliver only his or her own absentee ballot and must provide proof of identification.
“You cannot turn in your absentee ballots in person at Hardesty,” Freeman said. “You can only turn in your absentee ballots in person at the Election Board itself, according to law.”
Oklahomans can track the status of their absentee ballot online on the state’s OK Voter Portal, oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Election officials note that absentee ballots are not counted until Election Day, so voters should not expect the portal to show absentee votes as counted until after the election is completed.
Freeman said voters can also go to the OK Voter Portal to view sample ballots for their precincts.
“I encourage people to log on and look at the sample ballots ahead of time so that they will be able to make very thoughtful choices, and it also helps get voters through the lines quicker,” she said.
Just months ago, the Election Board was short hundreds of poll workers, but Freeman said Tuesday that that problem has been addressed.
“We are fully staffed for Election Day — and grateful,” she said.
Tulsa County residents will be voting for statewide offices, including governor and superintendent of education, and for the District 1 county commission seat and county assessor.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Sallee, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Sean Johnson. In the assessor’s race, incumbent John Wright has two challengers: Libertarian Todd Hagopian and Democrat John Swoboda.
Three Tulsa City Council races will also be decided Tuesday. The three runoff elections pit first-term District 5 Councilor Mykey Arthrell against challenger Grant Miller; longtime District 6 Councilor Connie Dodson against challenger Christian Bengel; and incumbent District 7 Councilor Lori Decter Wright against challenger Ken Reddick.
Federal offices, including both of the state's U.S. Senate seats and congressional districts, will also be on the ballot.
The city of Collinsville also will hold a special election on a sales tax proposition.
