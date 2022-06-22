Early in-person voting begins Thursday for next week's primary elections

A busy 2022 election season gets underway Thursday with three days of early in-person primary voting for federal, state and county offices.

Registered voters can cast their ballots at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Election Board will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Voters are required to provide an unexpired government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, visa, passport or tribal identification.

“If you’re voting next Tuesday, remember to check your polling location before you leave, since redistricting has changed many of our precincts,” said Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman.

“We anticipate a larger turnout for this election, so you may have a longer wait than usual, so remember to be patient with our precinct officials as they process the voters.”

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

To view a sample ballot for your election precinct, go to the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp and sign in.

In those primaries with more than two candidates and in which no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, runoff elections will be held Aug. 23.

The general election is Nov. 8.

A long list of incumbents, from Gov. Kevin Stitt to Tulsa County Assessor John Wright, are facing primary challengers this year.

Stitt has three opponents in the Republican primary. In the Democratic primary for governor, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister will face former state Sen. Connie Johnson.

Hofmeister, who is finishing her second term as state superintendent, switched from Republican to Democrat in November.

In one of the two Republican primaries for U.S. Senate, Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr are challenging incumbent James Lankford.

The winner will face the candidate who ends up on top in the six-person Democratic primary.

Thirteen Republicans are vying to complete the unexpired term of Sen. Jim Inhofe. Inhofe announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of the current congressional session — approximately two years into his six-year term.

The Republican primary field includes Inhofe’s former chief of staff, Luke Holland, Congressman Markwayne Mullin, former state Attorney General Scott Pruitt, former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon and state Sen. Nathan Dahm.

A Democrat, an independent and a Libertarian also are running to succeed Inhofe.

Wright is facing Byron Burke in the GOP primary for county assessor.

For more information on voting, call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780.

