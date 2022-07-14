Don't believe everything you read — at least not in local political campaign ads

In the days leading up to the June 28 elections, county residents who received “The Tulsa Times” newspaper in their mailboxes learned a lot about District 3 County Commission Republican primary candidate Kelly Dunkerley — not all of it true.

The ad for Dunkerley's campaign informed readers that a poll conducted by the Oklahoma Election Information Bureau Inc. showed Dunkerley leading Bob Jack by 6 percentage points. The OEIB was created this year by individuals associated with Tomahawk Strategies, the consulting firm that provided marketing services to Dunkerley’s campaign.

The mailer also included a quote from Stuart Jolly, former President Donald Trump’s former national campaign field director, on what the poll results meant.

“We are seeing a breakaway shift for Dunkerley,” Jolly is quoted as saying. “If undecideds split proportionately, Kelly would win with 60 percent.”

A separate flier mailed out by Dunkerley’s campaign also touts Jolly’s endorsement and includes a picture of the former Trump campaign official.

But Jolly never endorsed Dunkerley, never spoke the words he’s quoted as saying in the imitation newspaper, and has never met the county commission candidate.

“That group thought they had spoken to me about it but had not,” Jolly said of Dunkerley’s campaign. “I don’t know Kelly and have never met him. So it’s highly unfortunate that my name and likeness was used in this race, but I had zero input or knowledge of any of it prior to those fliers going out.”

Dunkerley said he reviews campaign materials before they are sent out and that he accepts responsibility for the misrepresentation.

“Those are my responsibility, but there are times in campaigns when communications aren’t completely clear,” Dunkerley said. “And we have apologized to Mr. Jolly and moved on down the road. And he has, too. So I think those issues are resolved.”

The faux newspaper includes another “story” that talks about how the man Dunkerley is attempting to succeed, former Commissioner Ron Peters, appointed him to the county Board of Adjustment. The article includes an image of a smiling Peters.

Peters told the Tulsa World that although he did appoint Dunkerley to the county BOA, he never gave Dunkerley’s campaign permission to use his image in its campaign materials.

Dunkerley said the appointment to the BOA was something Peters was involved in, “so that is why that was included in that publication.”

The Dunkerley campaign is not the first to use a newspaper-style ad to get its message across, and Dunkerley insisted that there was no intention to mislead recipients of the mailer.

“It’s new. It’s not something that all candidates do, and it took a lot of work to put it together,” he said.

Dunkerley accused Jack and others of trying to pull him down because of his strong showing in the June 28 primary. Dunkerley won 49.1% of the vote to Jack’s 35.6%.

With neither garnering more than 50% of the vote, they will meet as the top two vote-getters in a runoff election Aug. 23. That winner will become the next District 3 county commissioner.

“They are going to try different ways to tear me down,” Dunkerely said. “That’s unfortunate that’s part of the process.”

John Fritz, who lists himself on his Facebook page as CEO and managing partner at Tomahawk Strategies, the consulting firm that created the four-page flier, said in an email that state Ethics Commission rules do not prohibit newspaper-style campaign ads.

“Mr. Dunkerley’s second-place opponent may not have liked it, but many people did love it,” Fritz wrote.

He also noted that the picture of Peters was obtained from a “publicly available website” and that the accompanying article never stated that Peters had endorsed Dunkerley.

Jack said the voters of Tulsa County deserve respect from the candidates they elect.

“Candidates should be truthful and ethical,” he said. “It is disrespectful to act otherwise.”

Asked why the public should trust him as a county commissioner if they don’t believe he’s been trustworthy as a candidate, Dunkerley argued in part that Jack briefly claimed he had Peters’ endorsement, only to remove that claim from his campaign page.

“As far as trustworthiness, there is plenty to ask other candidates, as well,” Dunkerley said.

Jack confirmed that he had briefly posted Peters’ endorsement on social media but later took it down.

“Commissioner Peters and I are in complete agreement on the facts regarding his endorsement and the reasoning for the retraction,” Jack said.

The Oklahoma Election Information Bureau is a nonprofit issue-advocacy organization established in April, according to state Secretary of State's Office records. Fritz is listed as an incorporator of OEIB, and John Tyler Hammons, an attorney for Tomahawk Strategies, is listed as the registered agent.

Tomahawk has been accused of crossing the line between strained interpretations of the facts and outright falsehood. It only recently fully settled a lawsuit stemming from inaccurate claims it made in campaign advertising for now-state Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, in his 2020 Republican primary against Dr. Chris Emerson.

Those ads claimed that Emerson, an anesthesiologist, had pleaded guilty to malpractice and had a history of not paying his bills. Neither assertion was true, as Tomahawk ultimately admitted in a settlement agreement, but Rogers won the election.

Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.