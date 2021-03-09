Dog the Bounty Hunter thought he'd seen it all until this Oklahoma politician got charged

Dog the Bounty Hunter attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
By Nolan Clay, The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY - In a CNN interview airing Sunday, reality TV star Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman talks about being fooled by his friend, Ralph Shortey, a former state senator now in prison for child sex trafficking.
"We hit it off," said Chapman, who first became widely known from the A&E show, "Dog the Bounty Hunter."
The two became acquainted after Shortey, an Oklahoma City Republican, introduced legislation to regulate bounty hunting.
"I started calling him 'governor,'" Chapman said. "Because I could see Ralph Shortey had that quality, that kind of quality. Everyone loved Ralph Shortey in Oklahoma. He got elected, landslide, right? Even Democrats came to me and said, 'Hey, you know even though he's a Republican we're voting for Ralph.'"
