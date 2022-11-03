Dodson, Bengel face off in Disrict 6 City Council runoff election Tuesday

District 6 City Councilor Connie Dodson looks back when explaining why she believes she’s the best candidate to move the district forward.

“Nobody else was talking about developing east Tulsa,” said Dodson, who was first elected in 2014. “I started that discussion, and most of my predecessors were perfectly happy to sit there and be status quo and not push for development in east Tulsa.”

Eight years later, that advocacy — along with constituents’ support for funding packages to improve infrastructure and enhance public safety — began to revitalize the district, Dodson said.

“Oftentimes these things are funded years in advance and it takes a while to get done, much like the park that is now being constructed for McCullough Park,” she said. “That was actually funded through Vision in 2016, in my first term. So it takes awhile.”

Dodson’s opponent in Tuesday’s City Council runoff election is Christian Bengel. The implementation specialist for International Technology Corp. is challenging Dodson for the second time. He was the top vote-getter in the District 6 general election in August, earning 45.3 % of the vote. Dodson, who is seeking a fifth term, finished second with 38.4 %.

Bengel, 54, declined to be interviewed for this article. But in the Tulsa World candidate questionnaire he completed earlier this year, he said he was running to improve public safety, address economic disparities and improve engagement with District 6 constituents.

“East Tulsa needs and deserves leadership versus just representation,” he wrote then.

Dodson, 55, said she’s proud of her work on the City Council over the past eight years and that her experience and knowledge of the issues have been critical in moving the district forward.

She points to three examples of increased investment in the district to prove her point: construction of the Community Health Connection, funded by Vision Tulsa; major repair and reconstruction of roads, funded by Improve Our Tulsa 2; and the state’s recent $50 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds for wastewater infrastructure in far east Tulsa.

Dodson said that while she had no direct involvement in the ARPA discussions, her continued advocacy for the district helped ensure that her constituents’ needs were known to the decision-makers who did.

“That lays the groundwork for future large-scale development,” Dodson said of the state ARPA funding. “That is one of the reasons we keep losing stuff like Tesla. The piece (of land) that they showed them out there had electric, gas, water. We were missing the wastewater piece.”

Dodson said public safety remains a priority and that she’s proud of her support for the dedicated public safety tax approved by voters in 2016. The tax is funding additional police, fire and 911 personnel.

She said she’s also worked to improve relations between police and the district’s diverse population as a way of reducing crime.

“We didn’t want criminals victimizing those communities because they knew that they wouldn’t report,” Dodson said. “So we have worked very, very hard to fix that, with communication and trust-building events, things like that, and it’s working.”

Dodson said her opponent’s lack of understanding of how city government works has led him to accuse her of things that simply aren’t true — like raising taxes.

The city’s 3.65% sales tax rate has not increased since 2014, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, when the city’s portion of the overall sales tax paid for purchases in Tulsa was 3.167%.

“City councilors can’t raise taxes. We do work on (infrastructure and economic development) packages, but they have to be approved by voters,” Dodson said. “Both Vision and Improve Our Tulsa were overwhelmingly approved by voters. So those have community and voter buy-in. They have to. We can’t do that on our own.”

Early voting underway Early in-person voting for Tuesday's election has begun. Voters can cast their ballots today and Saturday at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., or at the Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St. The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There is no early in-person voting on Sunday or Monday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

