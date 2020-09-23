Doctors urge Tulsa city councilors to lower mask mandate's minimum age

Two more health experts urged city councilors Wednesday to lower the minimum age requirement for the mask mandate to 10.
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, recommended the change last week, and Mayor G.T. Bynum has said he would support it.
Councilors used a committee meeting Wednesday to examine the issue further with Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, and Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Access Network and chairman of the Department of Medical Informatics at the University of Oklahoma’s School of Community Medicine.
Both said they support lowering the age requirement from 18 to 10.
“Our organization fully supports your effort to extend the face mask mandate down to the age of 10,” Monks said. “We think that is a good middle ground between what the CDC recommends, which is age 2 or higher wearing face masks, and then your current face mask mandate in place.”
Kendrick cited data his organization collected that shows that the 10 to 20 age group is accounting for a larger and larger percentage of new cases, with 20-somethings accounting for even more.
“What we have seen in at least one pattern — and I think what we are seeing in a second pattern — is that an outbreak in the younger age group is inevitably going to wind up spreading into older age groups without really strong controls,” Kendrick said.
The doctors assured councilors that they did not expect children to have any trouble adapting to the mandate.
“We have been modeling with masking as adults now in Tulsa for several months, and I think it's had a good impact on the progression of this disease in our community,” Kendrick said. “But I also think that Tulsa’s children have watched their parents wear masks, and I think they are ready to be like mommy and daddy and assume an important role in society of protecting others.”
An expanded mask ordinance would be helpful as the community heads into flu season, the doctors said.
“COVID-19 aside, if we had widespread masking policies, maybe we can be on track for the best flu season in history because, you know, we have never had a flu season where everyone was masking broadly across the community before,” Kendrick said.
The City Council approved the mask mandate in mid-July. It does not include a fine or penalty for violators. Those who refuse to wear a face covering, though, can be subject to prosecution under criminal trespassing or disturbing the peace laws or a similar offense.
The current ordinance will expire when the mayor’s civil emergency order expires Nov. 30 or when the ordinance is repealed, modified or extended by the City Council, whichever comes first.
Kendrick said MyHealth Access Network compared the seven-day rolling averages of test positivity rates for Oklahoma cities with mask mandates and those without mandates. The research found that cities with mask mandates had a 4% lower positivity rate.
“So if our rate of positivity in a masking city would have been 14%, this chart says it would have been lowered to 10%, an absolute 4% reduction,” Kendrick said.
Dart told councilors that the city of Tulsa accounted for 58% of the county’s positive cases for the week of Sept. 13-19, the lowest percentage since the outbreak of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the percentage of positive cases in Broken Arrow, Bixby and Owasso is increasing, Dart said.
“So Tulsans are continuing to go down, so nicely done,” he said.
The council has yet to set a date on when it will vote on the recommendation.
