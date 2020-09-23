Doctors urge Tulsa city councilors to lower mask mandate's minimum age

The doctors assured councilors that they did not expect children to have any trouble adapting to the mandate.

“We have been modeling with masking as adults now in Tulsa for several months, and I think it's had a good impact on the progression of this disease in our community,” Kendrick said. “But I also think that Tulsa’s children have watched their parents wear masks, and I think they are ready to be like mommy and daddy and assume an important role in society of protecting others.”

An expanded mask ordinance would be helpful as the community heads into flu season, the doctors said.

“COVID-19 aside, if we had widespread masking policies, maybe we can be on track for the best flu season in history because, you know, we have never had a flu season where everyone was masking broadly across the community before,” Kendrick said.

The City Council approved the mask mandate in mid-July. It does not include a fine or penalty for violators. Those who refuse to wear a face covering, though, can be subject to prosecution under criminal trespassing or disturbing the peace laws or a similar offense.