District judge dismisses city councilor's lawsuit alleging fraud, libel by challenger in 2020 race

The legal wrangling between City Councilor Lori Decter Wright and one of her challengers in last year’s election has come to an end.

Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond in mid-December dismissed Wright’s lawsuit alleging that Justin Van Kirk committed fraud and libeled her during the campaign. But the judge gave Wright until Thursday to file an amended petition, which she did not do.

“This lawsuit was inappropriate, and I think the judge saw that and threw it out the first chance he got,” said Van Kirk’s attorney, Chase McBride.

Wright, who represents District 7, filed her lawsuit after Van Kirk sent a letter to potential voters that Wright claimed was meant to mislead them into thinking he was the incumbent.

Her claim stemmed in part from the letterhead on Van Kirk’s mailer, which she alleged “intentionally used the title ‘Tulsa City Council District 7’ to fraudulently enrich his reputation at the detriment of plaintiff,” according to the lawsuit.

The letterhead stated in bold type that it was “From the desk of JUSTIN VAN KIRK, Tulsa City Council District 7,” though the body of the letter made no explicit claim that Van Kirk was the incumbent in the race.