District judge dismisses city councilor's lawsuit alleging fraud, libel by challenger in 2020 race

The legal wrangling between City Councilor Lori Decter Wright and one of her challengers in last year’s election has come to an end.
Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond in mid-December dismissed Wright’s lawsuit alleging that Justin Van Kirk committed fraud and libeled her during the campaign. But the judge gave Wright until Thursday to file an amended petition, which she did not do.
“This lawsuit was inappropriate, and I think the judge saw that and threw it out the first chance he got,” said Van Kirk’s attorney, Chase McBride.
Wright, who represents District 7, filed her lawsuit after Van Kirk sent a letter to potential voters that Wright claimed was meant to mislead them into thinking he was the incumbent.
Her claim stemmed in part from the letterhead on Van Kirk’s mailer, which she alleged “intentionally used the title ‘Tulsa City Council District 7’ to fraudulently enrich his reputation at the detriment of plaintiff,” according to the lawsuit.
The letterhead stated in bold type that it was “From the desk of JUSTIN VAN KIRK, Tulsa City Council District 7,” though the body of the letter made no explicit claim that Van Kirk was the incumbent in the race.
“They were saying he was claiming to be the incumbent, which he never was,” McBride said. "...What they were basically doing is reading one sentence, not even a full sentence, the header of the page, and not reading the document. And the entire document explains why he’s running and is not the incumbent.”
McBride said the lawsuit amounted to “a public figure trying to censor someone running against them, which you can’t do.”
Wright’s attorney, Laurie Phillips, strongly disagreed with that assessment, saying the lawsuit was not about censoring anyone.
“There was nothing in our lawsuit about censoring his speech, the only thing we requested is that he identify himself as a candidate, not the incumbent,” Phillips said. “There was nothing saying you can’t call her names … nothing in there saying you can’t put half-truths in there.”
Wright also argued that Van Kirk’s letter defamed her by taking her title, and that it was meant to deprive her of the public’s trust and damage her ability to do her job.
“She is a fighter. She had had enough of it,” Phillips said. “She was taking a stand. It wasn’t just for herself ... it was also for others, saying this has to stop. How do you stop it? Through the courts. That’s the only way to stop it is through the courts. Judge Drummond disagreed.”
McBride’s motion asking the court to require Wright to pay Van Kirk’s legal bills is pending.