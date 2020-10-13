District 7 incumbent files lawsuit against opponent, accusing him of fraud

“We know his letter is not printed at expense of taxpayers,” Decter Wright wrote in a news release. “Since (Van Kirk) has not filed a required campaign finance report beyond the period ending June 30, and there is no entity Families for Justin Van Kirk 2020, citizens are left to wonder who has paid for this letter and other mailings by his campaign.”

As a result of Van Kirk having "stolen" the title and "intentionally deceiving others" by using it, Decter Wright will suffer "irreparable harm" to her reputation as councilor, the suit claims.

Decter Wright said she found out about the letter when confused constituents contacted her. She also said she has not attempted to contact Van Kirk.

Her suit seeks a temporary emergency restraining order and injunction to keep Van Kirk from using the title of city councilor, as well as sums in excess of $25,000 each for the counts of fraud and libel alleged.

In a statement made in response to the suit, Van Kirk said he was "blown away by the level of petty hate" and that it's exactly why he is running for the council seat. He said his campaign finance reports since June were filed late by a third-party firm his campaign hired, and disputed claims of having taken Wright's title.