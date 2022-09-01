District 7 City Council recount postponed until next week

The recount of last week’s District 7 City Council election scheduled for Thursday was postponed until next week because the petitioner, Councilor Lori Decter Wright, could not provide proof that the other candidates in the race had been notified of the recount.

Whose fault that was remains a source of contention between Wright and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook message posted Thursday afternoon, Wright wrote that her attorney had filed a petition for a recount at the Tulsa County Election Board on Friday and that on the same day the petition was delivered to the Sheriff’s Office “to be served on the other candidates as required by state statute.”

“After service, the Sheriff’s department was required to return a proof of service to the petitioner but failed to do so,” Wright wrote.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said neither Wright nor her attorney provided the contact information the office needed to notify her that the papers had been served — a contention Wright disputes.

“I take great offense to her Facebook post,” Roebuck said. “It was completely baseless, and she attacked our employees, and it is not appreciated.”

Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond was to have presided over the manual recount Thursday morning. He now is scheduled to preside over the recount at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Because Wright failed to earn more than 50% of the vote, she is scheduled to face second-place finisher Ken Reddick in a Nov. 8 runoff.

Wright won 49.78% of the vote; Reddick finished with 26.30%; and Jerry Griffin finished third with 23.92%

Wright needs to pick up fewer than 10 votes to get her vote total above 50%.

Also facing runoff elections are District 5 Councilor MyKey Arthrell and District 6 Councilor Connie Dodson.

Arthrell, who is seeking a second term, won 43.3% of the vote in his district and will face Grant Miller, who earned 24.6% of the vote.

In District 6, Christian Bengel, who forced Dodson into a runoff two years ago, won 45.3% of the vote to Dodson’s 38.4%.