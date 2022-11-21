District 5 Tulsa City Council race headed back to court

It’s back to court Tuesday for the candidates in the District 5 City Council race.

The outcome of the election has been in dispute since the polls closed at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. Unofficial results from the Tulsa County Election Board, including provisional ballots, had challenger Grant Miller up 27 votes over incumbent City Councilor Mykey Arthrell.

That margin of victory, though, did not remain in place long. Last Thursday morning, Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond granted Miller’s request for a manual recount.

By the time the Tulsa County Election Board completed the recount later that day, Miller had lost one vote and Arthrell had picked up two, narrowing Miller’s lead to 24 votes.

When court resumes Tuesday, the focus will return to the other issue before Drummond — Arthrell’s allegation that there were as many as nine voting irregularities in the election.

The primary one centers on the fact that dozens of voters in Precincts 77 and 377 did not receive City Council ballots on Election Day.

The polling places were in the same building, Espiritu Santo Episcopal Church, 9100 E. 21st St., with the same poll workers handing out ballots.

Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman testified on Thursday that her office had determined that a total of 35 voters at the two precincts had not received City Council ballots.

That left attorneys for Miller and Arthrell to present evidence as to the reliability of that number.

Arthrell’s attorney, Taylor Burke, argued that the Election Board’s numbers, based on the voting registry signed by voters at the precincts on Election Day — information later shared with the District Attorney’s Office — are the most reliable evidence.

Miller’s attorney, Jim Hicks, argued that the printed vote tabulation reports produced by the voting machines are a more reliable source of information.

Hicks also presented affidavits from three voters who claimed that they had voted in the District 5 race, contradicting the voting registry evidence presented by the Election Board.

It will be up to Drummond to sort it all out Tuesday. The questions before him are: How many people in Precincts 77 and 377 did not receive City Council ballots, and does that alleged irregularity constitute the need to redo the election?

After Thursday’s recount, Miller had 5,069 votes to Arthrell’s 5,045.

If Drummond were to call for another election, he would inform the county Election Board of his decision. The Election Board would then inform Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office, which would be charged with calling the special election.

The next possible election dates — which are set by the Oklahoma State Election Board — are Feb. 14 and April 4.

In the meantime, Arthrell would retain his seat on the City Council until the result of the second election is decided, according to the City Charter. The new class of Tulsa city councilors is set to be sworn into office Dec. 5.

Tulsa County Election Board officials said Monday that it is difficult to know how much it would cost to hold a second District 5 election.

Generally speaking, officials said, municipalities and school districts throughout the county share the cost of holding their elections based on the number of precincts involved.

City Council District 5 has 18 precincts. So if, for example, another District 5 election were held in February along with a school board election that also involved 18 precincts, the city and the school district would split the cost.

All District 5 residents who are registered to vote 24 days before the special election would be eligible to cast a ballot, according to the county Election Board.

The District Attorney’s Office, meanwhile, continues to investigate whether poll workers at Precincts 77 and 377 violated any election laws when they did not hand out proper ballots to voters.

